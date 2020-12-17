BRIDGEWATER — The town lost self-proclaimed curmudgeon David Roberts on Dec. 12. After a brief struggle with cancer, Dave died peacefully in a friend’s home. Those close to him knew his curmudgeonly exterior was a thin shell over an intelligent, kind, and fiercely independent spirit.
Dave was born in New Hampton to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Roberts on Jan. 3, 1940 and was raised in Bristol by Helen and Leland Mitchell. Upon graduating from high school, ready to travel the world, Dave joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Japan. Dave had a passion for electronics and the power of properly-adjusted sound equipment to transform ordinary performances into sublime experiences. Full of wanderlust he became a “roadie” for traveling bands, including The Beach Boys and The Kingston Trio. He also built and ran high-tech radio stations and movie theaters. His passion for sound was only rivaled by his love of movies (and dark chocolate). Dave eventually returned to New Hampshire and started his business, Hammond Hill Woodworks, building custom cabinetry. Dave built his workshop and apartment which he affectionately called “The Crate.” He loved working with his hands, crafting beautiful cabinets, and he continued until his retirement.
Dave had a passion for history, and worked with historical societies, creating an archive of historical photographs and postcards. Land conservation was important to Dave. Working with the New Hampshire Forest Society, and his friend Jon Martin, to whom Dave sold his family land, Dave made certain that that the property was protected by a conservation easement, ensuring that it would remain undeveloped in perpetuity. A lifelong bachelor, Dave did not have children, but was considered part of the family by his neighbors, Marion and John Morgan, and their children. Dave loved cats, and over the years he rescued many special cats whom he lovingly cared for. Big Guy, Penny, and Dusty were among some of the special cats with whom he shared his life. From beginning to end, the through-line of Dave’s life was creating and preserving beautiful things. John Keats wrote, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever: Its loveliness increases; it will never pass into nothingness.” Dave produced many fine experiences and creations, adding beauty to this world – his presence will never pass into nothingness. At Dave's request, there will be no funeral. Dave's ashes will be scattered on his family land by his close friends. Donations in his honor may be sent to the New Hampshire Humane Society in Laconia.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements, 603-622-1800.
