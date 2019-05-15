GILFORD — David “Ratch” W. Murray, 81, of Elderberry Drive died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
Dave was born on Nov. 24, 1937, in Manchester, the son of the late Timothy and Rosamond (Davis) Murray. He grew up in Manchester, graduated from Manchester Central, and went on to study at the University of New Hampshire.
Dave worked for Snap-On Tools for more than 45 years and eventually owned and operated Dave Murray Tool Company.
Dave was a very active member of the community, helping start and organize baseball and softball youth leagues. Dave played an important role in facilitating the construction of baseball and softball fields known as Stonewall Park. He was a president for the Laconia Country Club, and the Gilford baseball and softball leagues; he was also a member of the Bektash Shriner Mini Patrol, Elks Lodge, Masonic Temple, and Lions Club, and was a Boy Scout leader.
Dave is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ellen Murray; two sons, Mark Murray and his wife, Jeanette, of Bow and Michael Murray and his wife, Amanda, of Litchfield; his daughter, Ann Crawford, and her husband, Brian, of Weare; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Shannon, Makayla, Kendall, Collin, Aiden, and Dilan; and his sister, Lorinda Mitchell.
In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by his sister, Susan Montville.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 9:30 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Belknap Mountain Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
For those wish, memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children- Boston, Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, are assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.