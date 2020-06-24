LACONIA — David R. Leclair, 64, of Laconia, New Hampshire, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
David was born on March 16, 1956 in Lowell, MA to Roger Leclair and Gloria (Bettencourt) Leclair.
David was most recently a Biomedical Engineering Technician for LRGHealthcare. He previously worked for Raytheon, Hallissy World of Cars, Fairhaven Nursing Home, BTU International and the Hodges Group.
David was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend always willing to give a helping hand. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle. He was recognized around town by his camo Xterra. He loved sitting around a campfire and swapping stories with friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
David is survived by his two sons, James Leclair of San Diego, CA, and Richard Leclair and his wife Cheryl of Lowell, MA, and their two sons Jackson and Hunter; his two daughters Hannah and Jocelyn Leclair of Belmont, NH; a sister, Deborah Loureiro and her husband Dennis of Belmont, NH; two nieces, Krista Ouellette and Amy Leclair; two nephews, Keith Loureiro and Ross Leclair; and his partner Sherry DeCato of Laconia. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by a son, Joseph Leclair and his brother, Donald Leclair.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance, with 40 guests permitted in the Funeral Home at a time. Social Distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A private family service will be at a later date.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
