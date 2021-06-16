GILFORD — David O’Hara Mulgrew, just shy of 90, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, June 14, 2021, with his loving family nearby.
David was born in Woonsocket, RI, on July 1, 1931. He graduated with a BS from the College of the Holy Cross, was a proud veteran in the Air Force, and after his honorable discharge on September 4, 1953, went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Physics from University of Rhode Island.
He met his beautiful wife, Kaye, at Raytheon, and went on to raise his family in Chelmsford, MA, while he worked as a systems analyst for close to 40 years. He was proud of his contributions to many projects including the HAWK, SIDEWINDER, PATRIOT, SIRCS, and AEGIS missile systems. The rest are confidential! His work at Raytheon took him all over the world.
David was an avid NE sports fan, except for his love of the NY Yankees. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities with his family and friends, including tennis, golf, bowling, fishing and skiing. His love of skiing brought him to Gilford, NH, where he eventually retired. In addition, his love of golf and tennis led him to Naples, FL. He and Kaye split their time between the two for the last 16 years.
David was a hardworking and humble man who loved music and could sing you an Irish ditty while playing the ukulele with his blue eyes sparkling like an Irish imp. Big Band was his favorite. He loved beautiful cars, and was lucky enough to own many.
What David loved most was his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Katherine Francis; daughter, Margaret Jenkins; son, Michael Mulgrew and his wife Colleen; daughter, Kathleen Butler and her husband Frederick; as well as his six grandchildren, Caitlyn, Mic, Patrick, William, Liam, and Finnegan. He loved his extended family of brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews very much. David was a devout Catholic and he is now with God eating steamers and drinking beers with those who have gone to Heaven before him.
David’s family wants to thank the staff at St Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Laconia for the dignified and compassionate care David received for the past year and a half.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. André Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia NH.
A private burial will be at a later date.
For those who wish, please consider a donation in memory of David to Catholic Charities of NH at https://www.cc-nh.org/donate/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
