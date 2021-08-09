LACONIA — David Michael Scholl, 80, of Linny Lane, passed away at his home after a short illness, on Aug. 5.
David was born on June 18, 1941, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of Eliot and Olive (Lynch) Scholl.
He was a lieutenant for the Cambridge fire department for 30 years. His enjoyments in life were golfing, fishing with his friend Bobby Mahoney, and spending time with the family on the lake.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marsha Scholl; his sons, David Scholl and Michael Scholl; his daughter Kerry Scholl Beliveau; his stepchildren, William Pomerleau, Cheryl Bobusia, and Richard Pomerleau; and many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2-4 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St.
A memorial celebration will immediately follow at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, 4-7 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
