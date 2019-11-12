CAMPTON — David Michael Lavoie, 52, of Campton, died suddenly in Hebron on Nov. 9, 2019, due to a cardiac event.
Born in Laconia on Nov. 17, 1966, he was the son of Theodore Thomas Donald and Charlotte Ann Patricia (Estelle Fisette) Lavoie.
David grew in Meredith and graduated from Inter-Lakes High School, in Meredith, Class of 1985. He resided in Ashland for many years before moving to Campton about 15 years ago.
David worked for many years at Ambrose Bros. Construction in Meredith as a truck driver and, most recently, in the shop.
Since 2008, David was a very active member of the Campton-Thornton Fire Department Rescue. He held the rake of lieutenant and was recently promoted to captain.
David had a passion for snowmobiling, He enjoyed heading to northern New Hampshire to ride the trails of Northern New England and Canada. He also enjoyed auto racing. He spent many years traveling throughout New England racing.
David was predeceased by his parents, Charlotte, who died in 1976, and his father, Theodore, who died in March of this year.
David is survived by his son, Evan R. Bleakney, and his wife, Jennifer, of Meredith; his grandchildren, Hazel and Kolt Bleakney; his loving stepmother, Sherri (Sargent) Lavoie of Meredith; his brother, Paul R. Lavoie, and sister Valarie A. Greene, both of Meredith; and two nephews, Owen and Milo Greene. He also is survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a graveside service in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Route 3, Meredith, on Friday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m.
Memorial Donations may be made in David’s memory to the Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, PO Box 1258, Campton, NH. 03223.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
