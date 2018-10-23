LACONIA — David “Dave” Harold Maxham, 55, of Grant Street, died Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Dave was born Nov. 11, 1962, in Brockton, Massachusetts, the son of Harold W. and Barbara (Raymond) Maxham.
Dave worked as a machinist at Rochester Shoe Company and enjoyed sports, mainly football and baseball.
Dave is survived by his wife of 22 years, Wanita Maxham (Robinson); two sons, Brandon and Michael Maxham; parents Harold and Barbara Maxham; a brother, Doug Maxham, and his wife, Patricia, of Florida; two sisters, Dianne Parkhurst and her husband, Kevin, of Meredith, and Debra Pardoe and her husband, Magnus, of Nashua; and several nieces and nephews.
Dave was predeceased by his infant son, David Harold Maxham Jr.
A Calling Hour will be on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., also at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
