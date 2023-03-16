LACONIA — David M. Rybacki, 57, died on Monday, March 13, at his residence after a long illness with his family at his side.
David was born July 13, 1965, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Marilyn (Zemsky) Rybacki and the late Richard Rybacki.
David grew up in North Grosvenordale, Connecticu, attending Tourtellotte High School, from which he graduated in 1983. His love of electronics and the audio/visual field led him into the cable TV industry. He began his career as an installer and ended his career at Eustis Cable Enterprises in Vermont as a technical manager. He also served as a vice president at Argent Communications.
David loved spending time on his pontoon boat with family and friends on Lake Winnisquam. It was where he was the happiest.
David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Betsy (Gadoury) Rybacki; son, Richard; daughter, Mary; mother, Marilyn; brothers, Ronald and Robert; sister, Julie; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, David was predeceased by his brother, Thomas and sister, Donna.
There will be no services at this time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visitwilkinsonbeane.com.
