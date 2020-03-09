ALEXANDRIA — David Lee Nichols, 69, a resident of Alexandria, passed away at his home on March 6, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born in Andover on June 15, 1950, son of the late John S. and Frances (Brock) Nichols.
David was educated in Hill and Bristol and was proud to be in the first graduating class of the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Laconia with a degree in machine tool processes.
He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War, from Sept. 21, 1971, until his honorable discharge on Oct. 14, 1975.
After his military service, David resided and worked in Norfolk, Virginia, but returned back to New Hampshire and the Newfound Area, where he worked as a machinist. He held positions at the then Esty Tool and Die, where he formed many lasting friendships, Freudenberg-NOK, his own shop, Smith River Machining, and then retiring from Watts Regulator in Franklin.
David's greatest loves were his family and their many trips to Eastport, Maine, to spend time together.
He was a member of the VFW in Bristol and was a strong supporter of the South Danbury Christian Church. He also enjoyed the camaraderie of friends in his dart and pool leagues.
David’s family includes his wife of 29 years, Bonnie Lee (Chellis) Nichols of Alexandria; his son, Christopher Lamos; and his much-loved granddaughters, Violet and Acelyn. He is also survived by his sister, Judith Costanzo of Farmington; his two brothers, John Nichols of Loudon and Steven Nichols of Jacksonville, Florida; his step-mother, Nancy Abbott Nichols of Franklin; step-sisters Beth Chamberlain of Andover and Brenna Benson of Franklin and Florida; and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews that adored him.
According to David’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A service with military honors will take place in the chapel at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations in memory of Dave to be made to the Bridge House, 260 Highland St., Plymouth, NH 03264, to assist fellow veterans.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
