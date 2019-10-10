GILMANTON — David Lee Gazaway, 86, a resident of Gilmanton, died Oct 8, 2019, at home, following a long, courageous battle with cancer.
David was born in Middlesex, New Jersey, and was the son of Doyle E. Gazaway and Alice Davis Clark, both deceased. He was predeceased by brothers Doyle Gazaway Jr., John Gazaway, and Paul Gazaway, and sister Priscilla Hardy.
David graduated from Hampstead High School and then served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean Conflict.
He attended Princeton College of Insurance in 1960. He was an Insurance Executive for Concord Group Insurance Company from 1958 to 1969, then owner/president of Allied Insurance Agency from 1971 to 1997, when he retired.
He served in the Concord Lions Club for 30 years and once served as zone chairman. He was active for many years as treasurer and Sunday School superintendent of Bethesda Assembly of God in Concord. He had been very active in Greater Concord sports, supporting baseball, soccer, hockey, golf, and youth and high school programs. Dave was involved in classic and antique cars, locally and at national events. He has been a member of the Concord Country Club since 1963 where he was a charter member. He was also a charter member of the Bow Pioneers Snowmobile Club and a member of the Gilmanton Snowmobile Club. He was an active member of Grace Capital Church and Dave enjoyed his grandchildren and attending all of their school sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Agnes (Russell) Gazaway, and her children, Audra Warren and her husband, Mark, and Brett Seymour and his wife, Elizabeth; his first wife, Pearl King, and their four children, Polly Stanwood and her husband, Hal, Terri Gazaway, David Gazaway and his wife, Wendy, and Nadeen Gleason and her fiancé, Kevin Carbone; 11 grandchildren, Kimball and Jess, Erin and Stephen, Marshall, Hanna, Dylan Caleb, Ethan, Abigail, Elliot, Cameron and Chase; as well as five great-grandchildren, Madeline, Ozzy, Marian, Marin and Malcolm. He is also survived by brothers Mark Gazaway and his wife, Martha, and Daniel and wife Marion Gazaway; his sister, Faith Trollinger; and his lifelong best friend, Jim McAtee; as well as many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
There will be a Celebration of David’s life at Grace Capital Church, 542 Pembroke St., Pembroke, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, followed by a family burial at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Central NH VNA and Hospice or your local high school sports booster club.
The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.