TILTON — David L. Pryor, 93, son of Thomas and Winifred (Nichols) Pryor, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the New Hampshire Veteran's Home.
David was born February 20, 1928 in Ashland, NH, where he grew up and attended the Ashland schools. He entered the U.S. Army on January 13, 1949, spending much of his tour in Germany. After his honorable discharge on September 11, 1952, he went on to graduate from the Automotive Technology course at NHTI in Portsmouth in 1954. He was employed by Impco-Ingersol Rand for 27 years, and later retired from Digital, where he worked as a machinist.
In his free time, David took pleasure in painting and spent many hours creating beautiful barn and nature scenes. He also played golf and enjoyed traveling. One of his most memorable trips was to his ancestral home of Cornwall, England.
For the last 22 years, David was a resident at the NH Veterans Home, where he was well known and loved by the caring staff. While there, David attended the Baptist church services where he loved to sing the hymns.
Along with his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Sylvia P. Johnson of Thomaston, ME (2021); his brother, Thomas E. Pryor of Gilford, NH (2002); and his sister, Faith B. Devine of Gilford, NH (2014). He is survived by his nephews and nieces, who loved him and his great sense of humor very much, in addition to a special longtime friend, Marcia Willette of Manchester, NH.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Blair Cemetery in Campton, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.