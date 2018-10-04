CAMPTON — David L. Mitchell, 69, a longtime resident of Campton, lost his three-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia in Warner on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.
David served in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Vietnam War, receiving a Purple Heart.
He enjoyed going for walks and New Hampshire’s County Fairs.
He worked for Freudenberg for over 40 years, working third shift.
David will be most remembered for the love he had for his nieces and nephews.
David is survived by his brothers, Carl Mitchell and his wife, Kim Mitchell, of Keene, and Timothy Mitchell and his wife, Cheryl Mitchell, of New Hampton; his sister, Jane Olson and her husband, Steven Olson, of Laconia; and several loving nieces and nephews.
David was predeceased and is joined in Heaven by his mother, Dorothy “Jean” Mitchell, his father, Leander Mitchell, and his brothers, Stephen Mitchell and Robert “Bruce” Mitchell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
Burial services with military honors will be Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth.
