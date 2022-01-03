LACONIA — David "Dave" L. Guyer Sr., 75, died on Dec. 27, 2021, at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Dave was born in Laconia, on Dec. 6, 1946, to the late Leo "Boy" Guyer and Rita (Boucher) Guyer.
He graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1965. He invited the lord Jesus Christ to be his personal lord and savior, and began his second life in 1979. He served with the Belmont Rotary, was the past president of the Belknap County Sportsmen's Association, director with the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation, served on the board of Youth Services Bureau, and was a member of the Elks for over 25 years. Dave was also owner of several businesses in the Lakes Region throughout his life. He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, and watching Boston sports teams.
Dave is survived by his sons, Dave Guyer Jr. and wife Sheryl, of Alexandria, and Douglas Guyer and his wife Sherry, of Sanbornton; his daughter Rachel Guyer and her fiancee Rachael Lanson, of Belmont; his three granddaughters, Kaleigh Fuller, Alyssa Guyer and Aubrie Decato; his great-grandson Leo Fuller and Crystal King, and her son Noah King; his siblings, Kevin Guyer and his wife Kerry O'Donoghue, of Water Valley, Mississippi, and Sandra Joyce and her two sons, Stacey Joyce and Scott Joyce of Groton, Connecticut.
Dave always appreciated and loved his family and his wonderful friends.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2-4 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246. Family and friends are welcome. The wearing of masks will be mandatory at the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Dave's behalf to the Belknap County Sportsmen's Association, P.O. Box 214, Laconia, NH 03247 and/or the Elks Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
