MEREDITH — David L. French passed away on Thursday, July 25, at the age of 78. He was born in Manchester and lived in Meredith since 1957.
Dave is predeceased by his father, Marshall; mother, Susan; and brother, John.
He leaves his wife of 55 years, Marie; and three sons and their wives Corey and Rachel French of Florida, DJ and Kimberly French of Florida, and Ryan and Patricia of Ohio; as well as six grandchildren. Dave also leaves his brother Peter, and wife Jan, of New Hampshire.
At Dave’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Donations can be made in his honor to the American Legion, Post 33 (6 Plymouth St., Meredith, NH 03253).
