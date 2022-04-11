David L. DeVeber, 94

GILFORD — David Lawrence DeVeber, 94, of Gilford, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith after a long illness. Just like he dealt with all experience in life, David managed his illness with strength and grace.
David was born in Stoneham, MA, on April 1, 1928 to Lawrence Raymond and Eulalia (England) DeVeber. He grew up in Belmont, MA, and graduated from Belmont High School, then served in the Navy on an aircraft carrier in WWII. After completing his military service David attended Rochester Institute of Technology. He was a Lithographer by trade, employed by Rust Craft in Boston and Diamond International in Springfield, MA, before retiring from Concord Lithography in Concord in 1996.
With an amazing sense of humor, no one could tell a joke or appreciate someone else's joke more than David. His infectious smile and laugh will live on forever. "When my old man grinned, nobody could help but grin too." —Ernest Hemingway, "My Old Man."
Not an athlete by any stretch of the imagination, he did take up golf at the age of 50 and spent many happy hours golfing with his son-in-law Scott. He also loved to read and was always learning new things. He was a lifelong member of the Belmont, MA Beaver Lodge of Masons.
He is survived by his daughters Ellen D. Wolff of Gilford, NH, and Martha J. DeVeber and her wife Jessica Diaz of Lansdale, PA.
He was the son of the late Lawrence and Eulalia DeVeber; the brother of the late Stephen DeVeber (2020); the husband of the late Mary Bright DeVeber (2002); and the father-in-law of the late Scott F. Wolff (2016).
We would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Golden View Health Care Center for their loving care and support.
Per David's request there will be no calling hours.
A private burial service will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
