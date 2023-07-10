GILFORD — David King Johnson was born on April 12, 1943, to parents Anne King Johnson and J. Richard Johnson of New Canaan, Connecticut. When David was 8 years old the family moved to Pomfret, Vermont, to establish a sheep farm. Dave attended Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut, and Sterling Academy in Craftsbury, Vermont.
Dave embarked on a radio career in Rutland, Vermont, and White River, Vermont. Soon thereafter, he established an advertising career and ran his own marketing company in New Hampshire the rest of his days.
David and Heather settled in Gilford, where David became a member of the “TOGAS” and the lunch bunch, meeting every day for a cocktail and a little liar poker. In the past few years he wasn’t attending many functions because of his declining health, but you could count on him on Facebook. Who can forget Rabbit, Rabbit on the first of the month, his political views and of course sunrises in Wells, Maine? Dave loved the bus trips to the Red Sox games, Patriots and Notre Dame football.
Dave leaves behind his wife on 42 years, Heather; daughter, Lisa Johnson; and son, Taber Johnson (Lisa) of Texas; daughter, Suzanne Kim of Ohio; son, Brooks Johnson (Kelly) of New Hampshire; and his brother, Dick Johnson (Sonia) of Vermont. Dave had six grandchildren, Jordyn Powers (David) of Texas, Roman Kim of Ohio, Freeman Johnson, Aiya Ehrman-Katz, Sierra Ehrman-Katz, Leta Johnson and Eleanor Ehrman, all in New Hampshire.
There will a private service with just his family. A Celebration of Life will be held — date to be announced.
When David passed on the evening of June 20, we have to take comfort in the fact that he was in Maine — his “happy place.”
