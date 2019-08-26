MEREDITH — David Joseph Connor, 75, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia, after a very long illness of Lewy Body Disease.
David was born on Jan. 29, 1944, in Franklin, the son of the late John Anthony Connor and Marion Lydia (Georgina) Emerson.
David lived in the Laconia-Meredith area most all his life and graduated from Laconia High School.
He served a year in the National Guard and three years in the U.S. Army.
He became an accomplished building contractor after being mentored by experienced carpenters in the Laconia area.
David is survived by his wife, Carol (White) Richards-Connor; a son, Richard “Rick” D. Connor, and his wife, Jenn; a daughter, Amy Connor MacDonald; two stepsons, Christopher W. Richards and his wife, Erin, and Peter J. Richards and his wife, Tara; 15 grandchildren, Daniel, Emily, Elizabeth, Amy Nicole, Mark, Jessica, Ashley, Joseph, Brayden, Andrea, Autumn, Serena, Akaydien, Ethan, and Cody; a brother, Michael J. Connor; two sisters, Carol Morrison and Melody Boucher; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his first wife, Alzada (Malony) Connor; a granddaughter, Tiffany Lynn Richards; a brother, Charles Connor; and a son-in-law, Mark MacDonald.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 349 Meredith Center Road, Laconia. No childcare will be available.
A private family burial will be at Village Cemetery, Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in David’s name to the Tiffany Richards Scholarship Foundation, Inter-Lakes Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 545, Meredith, NH 03253. This scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior pursuing a career in nursing from Inter-Lakes Middle/High School.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
