MEREDITH — David J. “D.J.” Quagliaroli III passed way too soon on April 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was at his home, surrounded by loved ones. It was just one week past his 55th birthday.
D.J. was predeceased by father David J. Quagliaroli Jr., and mother Cynthia Ricker Pillai.
D.J.’s memory will be cherished by all: his wife, Carrie Collins Quagliaroli (Meredith); sister Lisa Coutu (Moultonborough); and brothers Corey and Kevin Richotte (Turners Falls, Massachusetts). D.J. and Carrie have two children, Isabella and Roman (16 and 14, of Meredith). D.J.’s adult sons, Robert (36), Anthony (34), and Luke (26) reside in Middletown, Connecticut. D.J. has five grandchildren, also in Connecticut: Makayla (16), Makenzie (14), A.J. (7), David (5), and Dominic (5); and two nieces, Amanda (26) and Alexandra (24), who reside in Maine. D.J. also leaves behind Doug and Dianne Collins (Bournedale, Massachusetts) who forever loved him as a son, and Cody LeBlanc (Moultonborough), whom he loved as a son.
Born in 1965, D.J. grew up in Wallingford, Connecticut, and Turners Falls, Massachusetts. D.J. graduated from Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls in 1983.
He had a keen sense of business. In his 20s, he ran his father’s well-drilling company, East Coast Drilling & Boring (Wallingford, Connecticut), and later Thomas Well Drilling (New Hampshire and Connecticut).
D.J. and Carrie met on a job site at the Massachusetts Military Reservation on Cape Cod and began dating shortly after, in the fall of 1994. They had big dreams and a “can-do attitude” and started an environmental drilling business, DRAGIN Drilling, in 1996 (Wareham, Massachusetts). They took part in the “Big Dig” project and served clients such as Harvard University, Yale University, Radcliffe Institute, Bryant University, Smith College, and the Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum. D.J. was a leader in his industry and very well-respected.
In 1998, D.J. married the love of his life at an unforgettable ceremony on the ocean in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. They added two more children to his beautiful family. Oddly, the children’s birth months were now July, August, September, October, and November, Carrie’s two children filling in the gaps of the original three. The couple went on to start a geothermal drilling business (DRAGIN Geothermal Well Drilling) in 2001 and their current geothermal servicing company (LBR Geothermal Services/ DRAGIN Geothermal Services) in Meredith, in 2011.
In 2008, D.J. moved his family from Plymouth, Massachusetts, to Meredith, New Hampshire, to be in the area he loved, surrounded by the lakes and the mountains.
D.J. especially loved sharing his passion for snowmobiling with his family and took one final (way too fast) ride this past February, oxygen tank and all!
D.J. was a Brother of the Free & Accepted Masons. He was raised at the Marine Lodge of Falmouth, Massachusetts on Nov. 5, 2001, and in 2017 transferred to the Mount Lebanon Lodge No. 32 of Laconia.
D.J. worked exceptionally hard, but his door was always open and there was always a spot for you around the kitchen island, the campfire, or on the boat. He always found time for his wife and kids, for his community and for his friends.
D.J. loved travel, especially Las Vegas, and recently was able to fulfill his dream of visiting his family home of Italy. Crown Royal, great Italian wines, and limoncello will forever remind us of him.
Later in life, D.J. traded collecting cars for collecting farm animals at their “Cozy Q” farm which he considered his “happy place” — that is, until the cow escaped and ran around Meredith for days. Even then, he was quick with a smile (and needed a bag of ice!).
D.J. was always smiling and joking and was the life of the party. He was strong, generous, caring, "the Watcher"/protector and a truly wonderful husband, father, brother, and friend. He collected friends along his path in life and he will be dearly missed by all whom he touched along his way. To be a friend of D.J. was to know that someone always had your back. He was the first to offer a helping hand to others, yet he never expected anything in return.
D.J. was an imposing figure, with the growl of a lion, a heart of gold, and a laugh that echoed through a room. D.J. was a man of honor who lived by example, the meaning of being a good father, husband, friend, and neighbor. He regarded you and yours as if they were his family, and you knew that D.J. was always looking out for you, as he is still today.
D.J., you will forever be missed by all who knew you. You had a keen mind for business and were always thinking about the deal, or dream, or goal ahead, and would often come home with some new “toy” and an outlandish story of how you got it. We love you and will miss you always.
A Masonic Ceremony, followed by a Celebration of Life, will take place when the world is back to normal and we can celebrate him properly! In the meantime, in his honor, try to live as this true gentleman and be honorable, generous, and charitable to someone during these trying times.
Online memorials can be viewed at www.forevermissed.com/djquagliaroli and Facebook DJ Quagliaroli RIP.
