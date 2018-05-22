LACONIA — David J. Gammon III, 67, of Laconia passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 14, 2018.
David was born in Laconia on January 31, 1951, the son of David Gammon II and Gloria Champagne Gammon-Rall. He grew up in Laconia, attending Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated with the Laconia High School Class of 1969.
David married Carol Belanger at Sacred Heart Church on June 24, 1977.
He was self-employed as a carpenter for more than 40 years and developed many long-term relationships, both personally and professionally, through his craftsmanship and love for life. His work will remain his legacy in many of the residences around the Lakes Region.
David was passionate about his family and friends. It wasn’t often that he could be found without company around him! A social person by nature, he put other people first, volunteering and passing along his knowledge and skill to those around him.
He served as a Laconia councilman in the late ’80s and continued his social activism by bringing attention to things he believed were unjust through editorials and his involvement in local causes.
David enjoyed nature and the outdoors. He was an avid cyclist and ski racer, racing as part of the Gate Crashers and Nastar at Gunstock Mountain and the surrounding New England area. He taught his daughter Kelly and granddaughter Ashley to ski and their shared love of skiing will be a continual bond. He was a talented gardener, homebrewer, photographer (always with a camera in tow), and historical collector, from rare items to genealogy. He loved learning and sharing with others. Sentimental and kind, David will be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife of almost 41 years, Carol A. Gammon of Laconia; his daughter Kelly A. Gammon; his grandchildren Ashley A. Gammon, Dylan E. Duclos, and Brenden L. Lawrence; his great-grandchildren Zaiden A. Riccardi and Anna A. Robertson; his mother Gloria Gammon-Rall; his siblings Sheila Bartlett and her husband Stephen of Gilmanton, Sharon Robillard of Belmont, and Harvey Gabriel of Laconia; nephews Philip Ainsworth and his wife Kim, and David Cellupica; nieces Erika Bartlett Njueda and her husband Olivier, Stephanie Bartlett, Brook Bartlett, and Olivia Aubut; as well as many cousins.
He was predeceased by his father David “Red” Gammon II in 1998 and by his sister Sheryl Gammon-Jorgensen in 1995.
Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 25, at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the calling hours at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 25, also at the church.
Burial will follow in the family plot at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Turtle Ridge Foundation, 461 Main St., Suite 6A, PO Box 10, Franconia, NH 03580, or www.turtleridgefoundation.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, handled the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.