LACONIA — David Hugh Bownes, 71, of Prospect Street, died at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
David was born on April 12, 1949, in Laconia, the son of the late Hugh and Irja (Martkainen) Bownes.
David worked at the New Hampshire Public Defender's office from 1982 to 1986, before going into private practice. He maintained a law office in downtown Laconia.
Revitalizing downtown Laconia was a passion of David’s. His work with the renovation of the colonial theater tied into another of David’s life loves, the theater. He took every opportunity to perform in and promote local productions where he built lifelong connections with his fellow thespians. Many will remember David’s alter-ego, Stubbles the clown, from performing at local children’s parties.
David is survived by two sons, Ryan Bownes, of Laconia and Patrick Bownes, of Portland, ME; a daughter, Emma Bownes, of Rogers, AR; a brother, Ernest Bownes and his wife Colleen of Laconia; a sister, Dr. Barbara McLetchie, of Las Vegas, NV and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Anara Kessler, David’s longtime paralegal and friend, for helping run the law firm during his illness and being there in his time of need.
Memorial Calling Hours, Memorial services and graveside burial at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord will be determined at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggest that memorial donations may be made in David's memory to The Colonial Theater Project,609Mainstreet.org or the NH Campaign for Legal Services, 117 N. Main Street, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com
