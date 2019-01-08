LACONIA — David E. Bodge, 70, died on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at home.
David was born on May 4, 1948, in Framingham, Massachusetts, the son of Rev. Dr. James E. Bodge and Ruth (Baker) Bodge. He had been a resident of Laconia since 1983.
David worked as a radio broadcaster for various stations throughout New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and New York. After retiring from 30 years in radio, David worked for the New Hampshire Department of Safety 911 education.
David enjoyed fishing, movies, cribbage, and history. He followed current events and had a calling for news radio. David always had a pun on the tip of his tongue. Above all, he enjoyed time with his family and friends.
David is survived by his mother, Ruth (Baker) Bodge; his wife of 48 years, Nancy (Puchacz) Bodge; his son, Matthew Bodge; two daughters, Christine Bodge and Jennifer Dunleavy and her husband, Kevin; his granddaughter, Norah Dunleavy; and two brothers, James Bodge and his wife, Joan, and Lawrence Bodge and his wife, Joanie.
David was predeceased by his father, Rev. Dr. James Bodge, and his best friends, Jim Mitchell and Jack Thomas.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, No. 200, Framingham, MA 01701; or the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
