GILMANTON IRON WORKS — David Corey White went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, after a valiant 14-month battle with non-small cell lung cancer.
David was born in Littleton on March 22, 1967, the son of David E. White and Regina “Peggy” Corey White.
David was employed for many years as a union carpenter of Local 40 of Boston, Massachusetts. At the end of his career, he served as the shop steward for his organization.
David’s real passions were his music and family. David was a gifted self-taught musician, beginning his drumming career on a set of homemade pickle bucket drums as a child. During his musical career David mastered many instruments. He was an exceptional drummer, but also loved to play guitar and bass. Over the years David performed with many bands. He was known to his bandmates as a dedicated performer, always looking to provide the best in music.
David was a diehard Boston sports fan. He and his brother Mark were NE Patriots season ticket holders for many years. David also loved the Red Sox and even in his illness he savored this year’s World Series win.
York Beach, Maine, was one of David’s favorite spots to visit as he loved the seacoast. He always looked back upon his childhood trips there fondly.
David will be remembered as a loyal brother and friend who had a huge heart. He was a devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews.
David was a fighter, he battled his disease with grit and determination for over 14 months, never concerned with his own well-being, but always caring about the impact his diagnosis had on his family. David will be greatly missed. However, we rejoice in knowing David is spending eternity in heaven.
David was predeceased by his mother, Peggy White; his paternal grandparents, Clinton White and Grace Dodge White; and his maternal grandparents, Alexander Corey and Martha Romanos Corey.
David is survived by his father, David E. White; his daughter, Whitney Moreau of Manchester; sister Robin W. Hempel and brother-in-law Joe Hempel of Gilmanton Iron Works; brother Mark White and sister-in-law Valerie White of Weare; brother Alexander J. White of Meredith; nephew Joey Hempel; nieces Corrie Hempel, Meghann Hempel, Martha Hempel, Reagan White, and Sydney White; step-niece Amanda Eaton, and her children, Kyah Eaton and Ryder Eaton; and step-niece Nichole Eaton, husband Sean Donnelly and children Isabella Donnelly and Fiona Donnelly; as well as Donnie Harpell and Zander Carlson whom David considered brothers. David also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank David’s cancer team at Massachusetts General Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
Through David’s journey, he was most touched by the strength he witnessed in all the children he saw battling cancer, facing this disease with courage. It is with that reason we ask that, in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of David C. White to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston MA 02284, or via jimmyfund.org/gift.
A celebration of David’s life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. at the Harvest Bible Church in Gilmanton Iron Works. A reception will follow in the church hall following the service.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
