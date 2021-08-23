COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — David Clarkson Oak, 32, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
David was born on November 11, 1988 in Houston, TX, the son of Richard Oak Sr., and Margery (Clarkson) MacKinnon.
David was passionate about the outdoors and spent much of his free time fishing and exploring the Rocky Mountains. David was an experienced chef and delighted in preparing meals for friends and family. He enjoyed tending his vegetable garden, spending time with his dog Avalon and pet rabbits Luna and Cinnamon.
David is survived by his sisters, Natalee "Christy" (Miller) Jones of Houston, Texas, and July Albright of Laconia, NH; brothers, Jeffery Albright of South Portland, ME, Richard Oak Jr. of Arkoma, OK, Michael Oak of Berryville, VA, and Erin MacKinnon of Manchester, NH; grandparents, Ivan and Marilyn Oak of Hondo, TX; and girlfriend, Jackie Beck of Colorado Springs, CO. In addition to his parents, David is predeceased by brothers, Rellim James (Jimmy) Miller III and Travis Oak.
David was affected by addiction and mental illness most of his life. He would have appreciated donations made to Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, a 501(c)3 non-profit, dedicated to helping those affected by substance abuse disorder, 102 Court Street, Laconia, NH, 03246 www.navigatingrecovery.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, and Return to Nature Funeral Home of Colorado Springs, CO are assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
