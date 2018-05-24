SANBORNTON — A graveside service for David C. Swain, who passed away on Christmas Day 2017, will be held on Friday, June 1, at 4 p.m. at the David Hunkins Cemetery on the Swain Farm in Sanbornton. The Rev. Scott Manning is officiating.
A cookout by Earl Leighton will follow at 247 Hunkins Pond Road, Sanbornton.
