HOLDERNESS — Long-time Holderness resident David Crocker Farley passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 3, 2019, aged 79, after a long decline brought on by acute carbon monoxide poisoning.
Dave was born in Plymouth on July 1, 1940, to Doris May (Crocker) and James Francis Farley. He was raised in both Jaffrey and Plymouth, and attended Plymouth High School where he recently celebrated a 60th reunion of the Class of 1958.
Around 1970, Dave took over Farley’s Pharmacy in Plymouth from his father, and expanded the business to include two satellite pharmacies in Lincoln and Ashland. He was a gregarious “people-person” and was actively engaged in the wellbeing of the community his whole life. He often would not charge for life-saving medications when he was aware that the recipient couldn’t afford their prescriptions. In later years, Dave was owner of “Gus & Gertie’s” gift shop in Plymouth and then was showroom manager at Laconia Electric.
In addition to being a trusted business owner in Plymouth, he served as a flag football and little league coach, PTA president, Lion’s Club president, board member of Ski 93, and deacon at Plymouth Congregational Church, to name a few activities. He was also known as the beloved “Mayor of Perkins Lane” during the many years he lived on Little Squam Lake.
Dave loved to fish, camp, golf, and ski, but more than anything, he loved his family, especially his seven grandchildren. His dry humor and acerbic wit, his bright smile, and his devotion to the New York Yankees will be dearly missed.
David is survived by his daughter, Margo F. Woodall (John) of Danbury, Connecticut, and sons David S. Farley (Jan) and Dana C. Farley, both of Gilford, as well as grandchildren Dylan Deselin, Cameron Deselin, Brianna Heney (Chris), Marissa Farley, Aidan Farley, Caitlin Farley, and Owen Farley. Dave is also survived by his former wife and friend, Patricia Williams; his nephews; and numerous cousins; as well as a great-grandchild who will be born in January.
Dave was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard Farley.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Sept. 13, 5-8 p.m., at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m., at the Holderness Community Church, 919 Daniel Webster Highway, Holderness.
Private interment will be at Trinity Cemetery later in September.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center at nhnature.org.
