BRISTOL — David C. Carr, 91, of Bristol, died Monday, October12, 2020 at his home after a period of declining health. The oldest son of Charles A. and Beatrice (Twombly) Carr, David was born in Bristol and was proud to be a native, a lifelong resident and passionate supporter of the town. At 11-years-old he was proud to win second place in the NH SOAP Box Derby championship. He had earned the money for his soap box material by selling newspapers. He graduated from Bristol High School in 1946 and went on to earn a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from UNH. After college, David served two years in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, upon discharge he returned home to run the family business, Chas. A. Carr Company.
The Carr Company began as a coal and ice supplier in the greater Bristol area. The family harvested the ice from Newfound lake and stored it in the ice house on the lake side. As progress was made in electrical supply and refrigeration, the company evolved from coal and ice to one of home heating oil delivery. In the mid 80s he sold the company, then known as CarrCo, to Dead River Company and built a lakeside retirement home on the old ice house property.
David will be remembered by many for his longtime service to the Town of Bristol as a member of the Budget and Cemetery Committees, Rotary, FBBC and Union Lodge #79 F&AM of Bristol. He volunteered his services to Newfound Area Nursing Association’s Finance committee for 10 years. David also was on the Board of Directors for First National Bank and was Chairman of the Better Home Heat Council of NH.
During his lifetime he enjoyed vacations with his wife, Gellie, and family. He loved fishing on Newfound Lake and over the course of 30 years he took annual trips with friends to a fishing camp in Northern Maine. He also was a lifelong pilot and flew for a small charter company during his retirement years. Summers he played golf several times a week with wonderful friends, who referred to themselves as the “Over the Hill 4 Group.” He also played charity golf tournaments which included: The Mayhew, TTCC, Pro Forma Lawyers Tournament (which provided money for defending those who could not afford an attorney), and the most memorable was the Canaan Lions Club Tournament where the Over the Hill team accepted the 15th Annual Golf Tournament’s Highest Score trophy. Dave complained forever about the damage done to his ego when they accepted the trophy in front of more than 80 people. In the off season the Over the Hill 4 Group would meet biweekly for a two-hour breakfast at the Bristol Diner where a variety of important topics would be discussed.
David enjoyed celebrating birthdays and holidays with his family and friends. Those memories will live on with his children: Deborah Carr of Dover; Diana (Tim) Coughlin of Bristol; Charles Carr (Elsa Johnson) of Bristol; grandchildren: Jennifer Krog, Benjamin and Matthew Coughlin; great-granddaughter Elaina Krog; and brother, George Carr of Bridgewater.
In accordance with David’s wishes, services will be limited to a small private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Newfound Area Nursing Association, 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222 or Bristol Community Services, 24 Pleasant St, Bristol, NH 03222.To sign an online guestbook please visit www.emmonsfuneralhome.com.
