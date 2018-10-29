LACONIA — Following a decline with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, David Beaman III of Laconia died peacefully on Oct. 26, 2018, surrounded by his wife and family, trusting in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for his eternal salvation.
David was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Aug. 22, 1948, the son of David W. Beaman Jr. and Ruth (Anderson) Beaman. David was the fifth of six children in a family who enjoyed singing and making music with horns, woodwinds, and stringed instruments.
Friends and family enjoyed his rich baritone voice accompanied by his guitar or mandolin. He sang a variety of songs, including the goofy “I like pie, I like cake,” the humorous “The preacher and the bear,” folk songs “Empty Pocket Blues,” or hymns and spiritual songs.
David was a physical therapist for over 40 years. The last decade of his career was with the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association which he thoroughly enjoyed. He had a special ability to connect with patients and he appreciated the gift of being allowed into their homes and lives.
Dave had many interests, including sailing, working on old clocks, kayaking, lawn mowing, pie baking, and eating doughnuts. He was often happiest when puttering with projects such as pulley hoists, shelving, well-placed lights and hooks, or making something more “functional or sturdy.”
Dave was a deacon, teacher, and an active member at Heritage Baptist Church. He did his best to contribute guidance and wisdom from a long history of Bible study. He also loved helping with the facilities. He made furniture, served on the cleaning crew, and wanted to keep things well-maintained. He often took home a hymnal with a worn binding or torn page for repair using his supply of book-mending materials.
Dave was characterized by faithfulness to the people and things that matter most. He loved to share a joke, a favorite video, and could find the best clip art for any note. He took the time to write notes and tell people he loved and appreciated them. Even at the end, he was trying to remember the name of every caregiver in order that he could thank them.
David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane (Connor) Beaman; two sons, Nathaniel Beaman and his wife, Heidi Roberts Beaman, and Randall Beaman and his wife, Janelle Curtis Beaman; five grandchildren, Jackson, Katherine, Jada, Maya, and Luca; two brothers, Tom Beaman and John Beaman; three sisters, Anne Beaman, Debby Hopps, and Connie Renner; five nieces; and four nephews.
David was predeceased by his parents.
A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. at the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 349 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246. Following the service, friends and family are invited to visit and have refreshments in the church fellowship hall.
Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in David’s name be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, PO Box 1797, Concord, NH 03301; or to the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 349 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246. Both were near and dear to his heart.
The family wishes to express our appreciation to the staff at DHMC and the Jack Byrne Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Lebanon for their exceptional care. Dave was eager to share his love for the Lord to all those folks who helped him there.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
