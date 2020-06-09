BRISTOL — On Friday, June 5, 2020, David Bernard Blake of Bristol, New Hampshire, and Beaufort, South Carolina, died at the age of 79 from complications of cancer.
David was born on July 14, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Elizabeth (Betty) and Bernard Blake. The oldest son with four younger sisters, he was raised in the American southwest. After receiving a degree in architecture from the University of New Mexico in 1965, David settled in Massachusetts. He took a position with the Architects Collaborative in Cambridge, where he worked under Walter Gropius, founder of the Bauhaus School.
David spent the next 50 years designing and building hundreds of homes and businesses throughout New England. Later, he emphasized the American Craftsman style, and many of his finely-developed homes can be found throughout the area. David enjoyed building beyond retirement and continued with wood-working as a hobby. He spent countless hours working on projects for friends and family. His last design was a tree house for his younger grandson, which he recently built by hand.
David was an avid reader and never lost his connection to the natural world. He also loved spending time outside gardening, building stone walls, biking with friends, and walking in the woods. David loved New England and spent many years exploring with his wife, Tish. Most recently, they traveled around South Carolina where they spent winters. He was a devoted husband and father, relishing his time with his grandsons, Aidan and Leo, who likewise adored their grandfather.
David loved to tell a good story. “I have lived a very full life, and it was not dull,” he told a family member just last week. We will keep the story going, remembering his kindness, his creativity, and his ability to handle a sander.
David is survived by his wife, Patricia (Tish) Blake; son Nathan Blake and wife Katherine Butler, son Justin Blake and wife Christine Blake; his grandsons Aidan Blake and Leo Blake; sister Sheila Reed and husband Rusty, sister Susan Bolstad and husband Gary, sister Patricia Blake, Sarah Richelson, Doug Jolly and wife Linda; and many nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by a sister, Cecelia, and his parents.
Arrangements may be made at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in David’s memory to the Democratic National Committee. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.