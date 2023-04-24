PELHAM — Loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, David Avery Jr., 51, of Pelham, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 16, surrounded by his loved ones after a brief, but brave battle with cancer.
Born in Laconia on July 14, 1971, he was the son of David Avery Sr. of Laconia, and the late Sandra (Caldwell) Avery. He attended Laconia schools and was a graduate of Laconia High School in the class of 1991.
Davery, as he was known, was a dedicated fireman throughout his adult life, known and liked by his peers in the fire service. David served fire departments in Pelham, 20 years as on-call, Laconia, and Westford, Massachusetts, as a dispatcher. He was currently employed by the Hudson Fire Department as a dispatcher.
Among his interests, David was considered a fire buff and enjoyed all things related to firefighting, including fire photography, and was a collector of fire memorabilia. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his children.
David is survived by his father; a daughter, Maegan M. Avery, and a son, Matthew D. Avery, both of Tewksbury, Massachusetts; two sisters, Janis Chapman and her husband Christopher of Moultonborough, and Kimberly Clifford and her husband Aaron of Berwick, Maine; his dear friend, Sheri Maloney; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Contributions in his memory may be made to The Pelham Good Neighbor Fund, P.O. Box 953, Pelham, NH 03076.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.