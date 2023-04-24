David Avery Jr., 51

PELHAM — Loving son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, David Avery Jr., 51, of Pelham, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 16, surrounded by his loved ones after a brief, but brave battle with cancer.

Born in Laconia on July 14, 1971, he was the son of David Avery Sr. of Laconia, and the late Sandra (Caldwell) Avery. He attended Laconia schools and was a graduate of Laconia High School in the class of 1991.

