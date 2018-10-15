TUCSON, Ariz. — David Allard, 68, died March 13, 2018.
David was born in Franklin, New Hampshire, one of three children of Rodney and Dorothy (DesRochers) Allard. He grew up in Bristol, New Hampshire, and graduated from Newfound Memorial High School in 1968. He went on to junior college in Washington, D.C., and then returned to New Hampshire, living in Gilford and working locally until 1978 when he moved to Tucson. Prior to retirement, David worked for the Lear jet company as an inspection supervisor.
Family members include his wife, Ruth Allard of Tuscon; two sons,Tim and Scott Allard; a brother, Craig Allard of Kingston, New Hampshire; and sister Barbara Allard of Ellijay, Georgia; one niece; and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Allard.
Internment services will be on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol, New Hampshire. The service will be inclusive of services for his mother, Dorothy Allard Strom, and step-father George Strom.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.