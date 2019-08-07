FRANKLIN — David Alan Hurst, 78, a resident of Franklin, passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, after a year-long battle with ALS.
David lived in Vermont before moving to Franklin in 1965. David was born in Wolcott, Vermont, on May 23, 1941, the son of Earl F. and Gertrude F. (Allen) Hurst.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked for the Palazzi Corporation in Hooksett. David started as a laborer and, over his 30 years with them, became general manager. In 1979, he purchased Beck & Bellucci Inc. which, over the last 40 years, has grown to be a premier and well-respected bridge-building company. This month, David and his wife celebrate their 40th anniversary as owners of Beck & Bellucci. David and his wife also own Miller Construction in Windsor, Vermont.
David always had a positive outlook and, with that attitude, he and his wife, Carolyn, made countless efforts to improve and beautify the city of Franklin. In 1999, both David and Carolyn were honored as Citizens of the Year.
Over the years, David was an active member of the Franklin Outing Club, Winnipesaukee River Trail, NH Good Roads, Franklin Opera House and Kearsarge Mountain Boys, as well as supporting numerous other community organizations.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Hale.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Carolyn M. (McFeeters) Hurst; daughters Ellen L. Hurst and her partner, Mike Szanto, of Franklin and Susan L. Calley and her husband, Jeff, of Franklin; grandchildren Tyler Husband, Elizabeth Husband, Jonathan Adams, Jacob Pickard, and Joshua Pickard; brothers Clifford Hurst and his wife, Meng Qi, of Manchester, and William Hurst and his wife, Sheila, of Gilmanton; sister Marjorie Fitch and her husband, David, of Calais, Vermont; and brother-in-law Larry Hale of Florida, along with several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 7 pm. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton.
A funeral service and celebration of David's life will be on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church, UCC, South Main Street, Franklin. Burial with military honors will follow at Franklin Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in David's name to the Franklin Outing Club, c/o Kathy Fuller, 200 Prospect St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.