LACONIA — David A. Sargent, 46, died on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Belmont.
David was born on May 19, 1972, in Laconia, son of the late Lawrence Sargent and Carol Cleaver (Begin). David was a lifelong resident of Laconia.
David was interested in vehicles and enjoyed tree work for Sonny & Sons Tree Service.
David is survived by his sister, Tammy Baker, and her husband, Robert Baker, of Northfield; a brother, Dana Sargent, of California; a niece, Kimberly Cheney, of Laconia; a nephew, Mathew Cheney, of Arizona; and several cousins.
Services will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
