NEW HAMPTON — David Alan Pilling, 82, of New Hampton, died April 21, 2021 at Concord Hospital, Concord, NH. after a period of failing health.
Born in N. Dighton, Massachusetts on January 30, 1936, he was the son of John and Sarah (Chesworth) Pilling.
David graduated from Dighton High School in 1954. He was an avid basketball player and sang in the Acapella choir. After graduation, he was a volunteer firefighter for the Dighton Fire Department. He was drafted into the Army in 1958 and served 2 years while stationed at the Nike Site in Rehoboth, MA.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, he moved to Attleboro and became a firefighter on the Attleboro Fire Department in February of 1962. David was a career firefighter and spent his entire career serving his community. He was promoted to Captain in 1973 and was again promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in 1982. He retired from the Attleboro Fire Department in 1989 after serving over 32 years of public service.
David was a devoted husband of 64½ years to his wife, who he married in October of 1956, Ruth Ann (Sears). Together they enjoyed traveling with close friends, boating, fishing, gardening, hunting and home improvements. They raised three children, David Pilling, Jr., Carol (Pilling) Sullivan and Stephen Pilling; and were blessed with three grandchildren, Brittany, Joseph and Colin, along with one great-granddaughter, Lilly, who he adored. He was lovingly known as “Grampy Beanbush” to his grandchildren for his tremendous gardens. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and enjoyed many family gatherings.
After his retirement, David and Ruth Ann moved to Greenwood, ME to enjoy retired life and eventually settled in New Hampton, NH. Some of their retirement highlights were several trips to Florida, a trip to Alaska and many clambakes with family and friends. David always had a “project” or a home improvement plan that he was working on and loved to “tinker” in his workshop. He was a dedicated family man and always put his family first.
David was predeceased by his brothers, Warren Pilling and Richard Pilling.
David is survived by his wife, Ruth A. (Sears) Pilling; loving father to David A. Pilling, Jr., Carol L. Sullivan and her husband Gary, Stephen J. Pilling and his wife Angela (Ragusa); loving grandfather of Brittany Piling, Joseph Pilling, and Colin Pilling, and his great-granddaughter, Lilly Pilling.
Private visitation on hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith, NH. A graveside service will be at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. and friends and family are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a local fire department of your choice or to the American Heart Association.
