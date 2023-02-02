CONCORD — David A. Mudgett, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Hospice House in Concord.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1935, the oldest of seven children, to Elisha and Myrtle (Fennell) Mudgett in Laconia. He lived in Laconia and Belmont most of his adult life. He graduated from Concord Commercial College in 1957 with an accounting and business degree. He served in the Army National Guard from 1958 to 1964. David worked for many years for Scott & Williams Inc. in Lakeport, and he retired from the Laconia School system in 1997. He was a Member of the Elks Lodge for many years.
David was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Keith and Dennis; and his second wife, Dorothy. He is survived by his brother, Wayne and wife Carol Mudgett of Eustis, Florida; sisters, Gail Hewitt of Center Harbor, Kathy and husband, Eben Rossbach of Leominster, Massachusetts, and Nancy and husband, Albert Afonso of Hubbardston Massachusetts; David’s first wife and lasting companion, Charlotte Grady of Gilford; David’s children, Karyn and husband Steve Gard Sr. of Gilford, and Jeffrey and wife, Karen Mudgett of Laconia; grandchildren, Steve Jr. and wife Kendra Gard of Gilford, Andrew and wife, Heather Gard of Barnstead, Janelle and husband, Harry Bean V of Gilford, and Marissa Mudgett and fiancé Emily Sansone of Malone, New York; as well as seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to the New Hampshire Hospice Care and to Rose Russell for the care they gave to David in his last weeks, as well as to the Concord Hospital-Laconia staff and the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their kind and compassionate care over his last couple years of declining health.
Services will be held in the spring.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Mudgett family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
