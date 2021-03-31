GILFORD — David Andrew Ivester, 86, of Liberty Hill Road, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
David was born on August 20, 1934 in Winchester, MA, the son of Joseph and Bertha (Partridge) Ivester.
He was an avid tennis player and swimmer. David was a huge fan of "Lake Winni," and was a Marine Patrol Officer on Lake Winnipesaukee many summers in the 70s and 80s. He also enjoyed spending his time building stone walls around his property in Gilford.
David is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elsie (Childs) Ivester of Gilford; his sons, Stewart Ivester and his wife Cindy, of Murrieta, CA, Scott Ivester and his wife Melody, of Marine on St. Croix, MN, Shawn Ivester and his wife Guylaine, of Sanbornton, NH, Stephen Ivester of Wheaton, IL, and Sheldon Ivester and his wife Amy, of Temecula, CA; his daughter, Sarah Elwell of Athens, AL; his 12 loving grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, David is predeceased by his two half-sisters, Ruth Winslow and Jean Rising.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the South Baptist Church, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
