David A. Eastwood, 82

MOULTONBOROUGH — David Abby Eastwood, 82 of Moultonborough, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, after his long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
David was born on Aug. 7, 1940, in Freeport, Long Island, New York. He grew up in Freeport along with his sister Marcia, and graduated from the Freeport High School. He continued his education in upstate New York at Colgate University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in history.
After graduating, David returned to Freeport, where he met his wife. He started his career of 31 years with Sears as a credit manager, relocating to Marlton, New Jersey, where they raised their family for 29 years. Upon retirement, they moved to Moultonborough, where they enjoyed Lake Winnipesaukee and various outdoor activities. Their faith in Jesus Christ was the most important to them. When Sandra became ill with cancer, they both handed out over 1,000 crosses and told their story.
David enjoyed volunteering at Concord Hospital of Laconia, Lakes Region Care Givers, and Meals on Wheels of Moultonborough/Sandwich. He was also an active member of the Moultonborough United Methodist Church. He loved the Philadelphia Team Sports, time at the family cabin on lake Winnie, his dogs, golf, and spending time with his family.
David was predeceased by his loving wife of 43 years, Sandra Lee Eastwood; and his parents, Alice and Arthur Eastwood. He is survived by his three children, Tamara Hiittner (Fred) of Moultonborough, Brian Eastwood (Juliane) of West Berlin, New Jersey, and Mary McPhail (Roland) of Columbia, South Carolina; seven granddaughters, Amanda, Jessica, Victoria, Brittaney, Melinda, Nicole, and Kimbur; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marcia Selden; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be at Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith, on Wednesday, June 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held at the Moultonborough United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 8, at 11 a.m., with a burial to follow in the Shannon Cemetery, Moultonborough.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to donate to the Moultonborough-Sandwich Meals, P.O. Box 194 Center Sandwich NH 03227
David will be deeply missed by his family and friends and his legacy will live on through them all.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Eastwood family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
