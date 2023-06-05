David A. Eastwood, 82

David A. Eastwood, 82

MOULTONBOROUGH — David Abby Eastwood, 82 of Moultonborough, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, after his long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

David was born on Aug. 7, 1940, in Freeport, Long Island, New York. He grew up in Freeport along with his sister Marcia, and graduated from the Freeport High School. He continued his education in upstate New York at Colgate University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in history.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.