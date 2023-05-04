David A. Comeau, 70

David Alan Comeau, 70, of Bridgewater, died May 2, 2023, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital, in Lebanon.
Born in Woodsville, New Hampshire, on May 27, 1952, he was the son of Theodore and Dorothy (Hinkson) Comeau.
David resided in the Ashland and Bridgewater area for many years. He was a graduate of Ashland High School.
David owned and operated Comeau’s Trucking for many years, until his retirement in 2012.
David was a U.S. Army veteran and had served during the Vietnam war. He was a member of the Dupuis Cross Post 15, in Ashland for many years.
David is survived by his wife Catherine E. (Haskell) Comeau of Bridgewater; two sons, David A. Comeau II of Lovely, Kentucky, Edward T. Comeau and his significant other Shannon, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Chante, Addison, Mataya, Ely, Mia, Matthew; great-grandchildren Kinsley, Addlyn; two brothers, Forrest Comeau and his wife Carol of Maine, Robert Comeau of Rumney; two sisters, Lillian Coursey and her husband Pat of Rumney, Pearl Young and her husband Richard of Dorchester; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Tuesday, May 9, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in David’s memory to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org
