ASHLAND — Darryl Joe Lee Heath, 66, died at his home on July 17, 2018, following a prolonged illness.
Born in Plymouth on Jan. 30, 1952, the son of Haven R. and Inez Joreen (Reed) Heath Gagnon, Darryl was a longtime resident of Ashland. He attended Ashland schools and was a graduate of Ashland High School, Class of 1970.
Darryl was very active in sports at Ashland High School. He played basketball, baseball, and was on the track team.
Before entering the military, Darryl was very active in the Ashland Fire Department. While serving 20 years in the United States Air Force, he became a member of Dupuis-Cross Post 15, American Legion.
Upon his retirement, he became a member of the Campton Jehovah's Witnesses.
He enjoyed art, drawing, fishing and golfing.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Michael Heath.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie (Faulkner) Heath of New Hampton; his daughter, Jamie Heath of New Hampton; his brother, Haven B. Heath of Rumney; his sister, Debra Heath of Plymouth; and his nieces and nephews.
A memorial for Darryl will be held at the Campton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, July 21, at 3 p.m.
For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
