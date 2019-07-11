TILTON — Darrin Gary Harbour, 45, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2019.
Darrin was a lifelong resident of Tilton and loved the town he grew up in. He could often be seen with a skateboard around town.
His personality was magnetizing, his smile infectious and his heart made of gold.
Some of Darrin’s passions were snowboarding, fishing, skateboarding, music, drawing, tattooing and spending time with family and friends. But his greatest passions were his children.
Darrin was predeceased by his mother, Cyndi Harbour, just eight months ago.
He is survived by his father, Dennis Harbour, who resides in New Port Richey, Florida; his older sister, Jill Knowlton of Tilton, and her children, Grace, 18, Griffin, 16, and Gabe, 14; his daughter, Korrine, 17, who resides in Billerica, Massachusetts, with her mother, Kristin Young; and his daughter, Kalise, 10, and son Dexter, 4, who reside in Palm Bay, Florida, with their mother, Tabatha Harbour. Darrin also leaves behind very dear friends and countless others who love and will miss him.
While Darrin’s passing is devastating, his loved ones take solace in knowing he is no longer in pain and finally at peace. Now he is back with his mom, safe and happy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support his surviving children at Citizen’s Bank under Darrin Harbour Donations. A portion of all donations will go to Webster Place, a place Darrin felt safe and truly helps all addicts who walk through their doors.
There will be a graveside service with Military Honors on Friday, July 12, at 3 p.m. at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen.
For an online guestbook to offer messages and condolences, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com. Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements.
