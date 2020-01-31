ASHLAND — Darrell C. Potter, 85, died on Jan. 27, 2020, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, with his family members by his side.
Born in Cary, Maine, on Nov. 18, 1934, he was a son of Frank H. and Rhoda (Anderson) Potter Sr.
Darrell lived most of his life in Ashland. He was employed at L.W. Packard Co. Woolen Mill in Ashland, retiring when the mill closed down.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, and playing cards. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Karen, in 2014; his brothers, Frank Jr. and Dana; also by his sisters, Marion Siegel and Faye Torsey.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie (Quint) Potter; son Dennis Potter; his daughters, Vicki Potter and Kim, Teresa Brown and Michael, and Pam DeCosta and Dana; brothers Carroll Potter and Naomi, Gordon Potter and Helen, and Robert Potter and Joan; his sisters, Linda Luhtala and Nick; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. For more info, go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
