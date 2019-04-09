MANCHESTER — Danielle S. Woods, 34, of 4th Street died on Thursday, April, 4, 2019, at home, following years of medical struggles.
Danielle was born on Oct. 4, 1984, in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of Bruce Woods Sr. and Tina (Allen) Woods.
Danielle enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, fishing, photography, and most importantly time with her family.
Danielle is survived by her parents, Bruce Woods Sr. and Tina Woods; her son, Donte Woods; brothers Bruce “C.J.” Woods and Khalif Woods; and sisters Angela Woods and Kiara Woods.
Danielle was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Calling Hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
For those who wish, the family suggest that memorial donations in Danielle’s name be made National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
