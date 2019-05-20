MOULTONBOROUGH — Daniel W. Watson, 87, of 23 Davis Lane, Moultonborough, died at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Daniel was born on Nov. 8, 1931, in Laconia, the son of Maurice G. and Helen D. (Bower) Watson. He grew up on Watson Road in Gilford, where his family had farmed, lived, and worked for generations. While working for his father, a contract carpenter, he learned the skills that would provide him with a lifelong love of woodworking and furniture-building.
Dan served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Sitkoh Bay, as a machinist’s mate in the ship’s engine room. He took part in the Battle of Inchon, piloting a landing craft during the amphibious invasion, which resulted in a decisive U.S. victory. Upon discharge from the Navy, Daniel was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with One Star, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.
After the war, Daniel married Eda Woodward in 1955. They would go on to spend the next 63 years raising a family, running a successful business, and traveling around the country together.
From 1953 to 1984, Daniel worked for the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company, first as a lineman and later as a foreman in that company’s North Conway office. Upon retiring from NET&T, Dan was able to turn his full attention to the day-to-day operations of the family business, Long Island Bridge Campground, LLC, which, beginning in 1966, he and his father developed, owned, and operated.
Daniel was a member of the Laconia Lodge of Elks, Moultonborough Lions Club, Telephone Pioneers of America and the New Hampshire Campground Owners Association.
Dan was an avid hunter. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, and his first passion, skiing. In high school, he was a key member of the state champion Laconia High School football team, while during the long winter months he passed the time as a talented member of the LHS Ski Team, excelling at both alpine and Nordic combined events. Dan jumped locally on the 60-meter hill at Gunstock, or The Area as it was known then, eventually getting the opportunity to jump on the 90-meter hill at Lake Placid, New York. During the 1960s and 1970s, he worked many winters as a member of the ski patrol for both Gunstock Mountain and, later, Waterville Valley Ski Resort, where he was a member of the first ski patrol there. It was while skiing every weekend at Waterville that his children soon learned to appreciate the perks of having a dad on the ski patrol.
Daniel also loved to travel around the country in the family motor home, visiting many U.S. states and landmarks with his wife and children. Dan was a student of U.S. history, especially in regard to the U.S. Civil War. Some of his favorite travel destinations were Civil War battlefields, where he would spend days exploring and learning more about the battles with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Eda (Woodward) Watson, of Moultonborough; sons Jack Watson and wife Michele, Jeffrey Watson and his wife, Tanya, and Stephen Watson and his wife, Rachel; daughters Kathleen Lawrence and Amy Watson; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Elliott and her husband, Scott, Jamie McCuddy and her husband, James, Traci Boren and her husband, Chris, Ty and his wife, Amy, Travis, Eric, Alec, Thomas, Olivia and Adam Watson; six great-grandchildren; and four nephews.
Dan was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Maurice; brothers Jack and Robert; sister Barbara; and his grandson, Beau Daniel.
Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Funeral Service on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Watson Family Cemetery, Moultonborough.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Daniel's name be made to Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 N. Main St., Laconia NH 03246; or to NH Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Road, Bedford NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
