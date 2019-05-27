SANBORNTON — Daniel W. Greenless Jr., 64, of Upper Bay Road, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at home.
Daniel was born on Jan. 17, 1955, in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of Daniel W. Greenless Sr. and Harriet (Wheeler) Hultenius.
He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard and later worked as a shell fisherman and a cook.
Daniel was a simple man but always enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, and writing poetry.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie (Booth) Greenless; three brothers, Dennis Greenless, Edward Greenless, and Kurt Hultenius; two sisters, Irene Bassett and Cheryl Totten; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his sister, Karol Pichette, and brother Lenny Hultenius.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Gilmanton Community Church, 497 Province Road, Gilmanton. A Funeral Service will immediately follow the calling hours at 4 p.m., also at the church.
There will be a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Daniel’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
