SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Daniel R. Freyenhagen, 60, of Somerville, Mass., and formerly of Winchester, NH, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Everett, Mass.
He was born in Greenfield, Mass., on April 23, 1960, the loving son of Edward and Elizabeth (Tucker) Freyenhagen. Daniel grew up in Winchester and was educated in Winchester schools, graduating from Thayer High School in 1978. He joined the U.S. Air Force after graduation. After the military, he began his career in the culinary arts. He was a top manager for many years for Bickford’s Restaurant traveling from place to place. At the time of his death, he was a cook at the Doo Wop Diner in Malden, Mass. He loved going to the casinos and enjoyed gardening, and arts and crafts. He was a member of the Good Samaritans.
He is survived by his parents, Edward and Betty of Winchester; and his siblings: Edward Freyenhagen Jr. and his wife, Micci, of Meredith; Elaine Connary and her husband, Ervin, of Dummer; Jeffrey Freyenhagen and his wife, Marlene, of Hinsdale; Lisa Robblee and her husband, Deck, of Portsmouth; and Lori Guyette and her husband, Jack, of Swanzey; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Donald Freyenhagen, and his sister, Lynn Freyenhagen.
Due to COVID, funeral services will be private, with a burial in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester, NH.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield VA 22116-7023.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
