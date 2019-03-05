LACONIA — Daniel Peter Levesque, 61, passed away at his home in Laconia on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Daniel was born on June 22, 1957, in Saratoga Springs, New York, the son Faith (Hammar) Levesque and the late Thomas Joseph Levesque.
He enjoyed writing poetry and was a Jeopardy connoisseur and math enthusiast. Daniel was also a lover of sports, especially baseball, and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
He enjoyed going to bible study at the Laconia Salvation Army.
Daniel is survived by his son, Donald Levesque, and his wife, Nicole, of Hillsborough; his mother, Faith Levesque of Laconia; grandchildren Connor and Hunter; and his brothers, Thomas M. Levesque and his wife, Carol, of Londonderry, Timothy Levesque and his wife, Myrtie, of Nashua, Jim Levesque of Laconia, and Vincent Levesque of San Diego, California. Daniel also leaves behind his sisters, MaryLynn Levesque and her husband, Glenn, and M. Therese Ramsey and her husband, David; as well as many other loving extended family members and dear friends.
In addition to his father, Daniel was preceded in death by an infant brother, Joseph.
There will be a graveside service in late spring at St. Lambert Cemetery, Province Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.