ASHLAND — Daniel Paul Duguay, 60, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
He was born Sept. 9, 1958, to Leonard "PeeWee" and Margaret "Peggy" (McLearn) Duguay, living most of his life in Ashland. He spent the past seven years being well-taken-care-of at the Glencliff Home while fighting a long, difficult battle with Huntington's Disease.
After graduating from Ashland High School, he attended the New Hampshire Police Academy and was a police officer in Ashland and in Hinsdale. He later attended Plymouth State College, earning a degree in education. He then taught school in Boscawen and in Pittsfield. He also was employed for a time at Plymouth State College and at the Holderness School.
When not working, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, skiing, hunting, scuba diving, and waterskiing.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Duguay, and wife Floretta of Franklin, and their three children, Matthew of Somerville, Massachusetts, Andrew and wife Amy of Tilton, and Amanda of Franklin; as well as several cousins and their families.
There will be a calling hour at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland, on Friday, April 5, at 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Activities Program at Glencliff Home, 393 High St., Box 76, Glencliff, NH 03238; or to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.
For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
