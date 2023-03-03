PLYMOUTH — Daniel Patrick McMenimen, 62 years young, longtime resident of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Feb. 5, after a time of challenging and declining health.
Dan aka “Spike” was born in Winchester, Massachusetts, in 1961, the fourth child of George C. and Florence (Cormier) McMenimen Jr. He was a kindhearted individual with a unique laugh and a good sense of humor. He always tried to help someone out if he could. Dan was a member of the class of 1979 at PAHS and participated in wrestling and track.
His first job was working at his parents’ restaurant, “Little John’s” on Main Street in Plymouth. He worked many other places before becoming self-employed doing landscaping until his health condition prevented him from working.
Dan loved the outdoors, bike adventures, hiking and trail blazing, camping, watching TV (especially Jeopardy), cooking, open mic nights, listening to the radio, board and card games and chess. He avidly rooted for all Boston sports teams and could not miss a game. He also liked vintage '70s music, trivia, anything tie-dyed, and general 1970 time warp artifacts and stuff. He was a unique retro kind of groovy guy. He enjoyed spending time with his good friends Max MacPherson Jr., Michelle Lemay, and “Queen Elizabeth.” Huge thanks for the years of care, kindness, and friendship to Dr. John Bentwood.
He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his four siblings, Jean M. Laverdiere and her husband Robert of Newmarket, David M. McMenimen of Cambridge, Massachusetts, George C. McMenimen III of Plymouth, and Timothy P. McMenimen and wife Nancy of Marlborough, Massachusetts. He also leaves behind his favorite niece, Valerie Laverdiere and nephew Peter “Little Pete” Laverdiere; and many cousins, great friends, friendly acquaintances, and good neighbors.
The family extends extreme gratitude and appreciation to MidState Healthcare, the cardiovascular team at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital, Pemi Baker Hospice and Visiting Nurses, the wound care team at Speare, Lakes Region Community Services and VNA Hospice in Concord.
In lieu of flowers, Dan suggested that tribute/memorial gifts be made to: Plymouth State University c/o Plymouth Opportunity Scholarship Angel Fund. He wanted to help students in financial need get a boost to finish their education and move on successfully in the world.
Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the family plot at Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Boscawen. To view Daniel’s online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit csnh.com
