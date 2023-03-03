Daniel Patrick McMenimen, 62

Daniel Patrick McMenimen, 62

PLYMOUTH — Daniel Patrick McMenimen, 62 years young, longtime resident of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Feb. 5, after a time of challenging and declining health.

Dan aka “Spike” was born in Winchester, Massachusetts, in 1961, the fourth child of George C. and Florence (Cormier) McMenimen Jr. He was a kindhearted individual with a unique laugh and a good sense of humor. He always tried to help someone out if he could. Dan was a member of the class of 1979 at PAHS and participated in wrestling and track.

