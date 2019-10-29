DENVER, Colo. — Daniel P. Giles, or to all who knew him, Danny, died on Oct. 22, 2019, at home in Denver.
Danny was born on Sept. 24, 1958, and lived in New Hampshire until he moved to Colorado during a cross-country camping trip with Sue, the love of his life, in 1981. He and “Lovey” were married in June 1984, and shared many happy years together in Denver until her death in 2013.
Danny was a talented drummer and devoted Willie Nelson fan. Over the years, following Willie on tour, Danny got to befriend him and had the opportunity to play a set on stage with him in Las Vegas. This was one of his proudest and happiest moments.
Dogs, playing music, motorcycles, working on cars, camping, and boating brought Danny much joy in his life. In Denver, he surrounded himself with friends who became his family, and he will be greatly missed and remembered as a great adventurer with a big heart.
Danny was preceded in death by his wife, Sue E. Giles, and his parents, Ronald and Nancy Giles.
Danny is survived by a sister, Laurie Giles Belanger, and her husband, Ken; niece Molly Epperson and her husband, Matt; nephews Benjamin and Gerron Belanger; and his sister-in-law, Elaine Kokindo, with whom he shared a special bond. He also leaves behind beloved friends and neighbors: George and Judy, Jim, Belinda, Andrea, Craig and Daryl of Colorado, childhood best friends Bobby and Joe, and many others. The loyal friendships he had are a tribute to happier times.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Danny’s life at Skippy’s Restaurant, 7545 East Iliff Ave., Denver, on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please remember Danny’s laugh, listen to some Willie Nelson, hug a dog, and enjoy your family and friends.
