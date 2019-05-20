ASHLAND — Daniel L. Kimball, 88, died at home on March 11, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Dan was born on Sept. 11, 1930, in Andover, Massachusetts. He was the son of Alec and Margaret (Rogers) Kimball.
Dan attended Andover schools and, following his school years, he served his country in the U.S. Army from November 1952 until October 1954.
On Aug. 30, 1958, he was married to Madeline (Matthews) Nelson and they shared 51 years of marriage.
He was employed at the Laconia Citizen, IPC, and Ashland Exxon, and went on to operate his own business, Dan’s Tire Barn, for 20 years before retiring. He enjoyed cars and snowmobiling.
He is survived by his son, Robert Nelson, and wife Joanne of Plymouth; his grandson, Brett Nelson; and nieces and nephews.
There will be graveside services on Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. in Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street, Ashland.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
