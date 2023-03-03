PENACOOK — Daniel L. Cochrane, 61, of Penacook, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, Feb. 28, after a courageous battle against cancer.
Dan was born on March 31, 1961, in Laconia, the son of Robert J. and Janet A. Cochrane. He was educated in the Laconia school system and began his construction career with Alden & Co. in Stoneham, Massachusetts. He returned to Laconia and worked at Aavid Engineering for a number of years. For the past 25 years he was employed by Aubuchon Hardware in Concord, most recently as paint specialist.
Dan loved to ride his Harley and drive around Concord in his Corvette.
He is survived by his fiancé, Odette (Claudette) Agbalog; daughter, Yasmine Kahn; sister, Mary Lou (James) Mansfield; brothers, Robert (Donna) Cochrane and Alan Cochrane and fiancé Kim Dionne; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Aunt Shirley and Uncle Fred Fecteau were very dear to him, as were friends Jeff Ginn and Tony Cartier.
Dan was predeceased by his parents.
The family wishes to thank the Granite VNA Concord for their compassion in his final days. Donations may be made in his memory.
Fly high Dan, you are finally pain free. You will be loved forever.
Per Dan’s request, there will be no services. In June, a memorial ride will be held in his honor.
