Daniel L. Cochrane, 61

PENACOOK — Daniel L. Cochrane, 61, of Penacook, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, Feb. 28, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Dan was born on March 31, 1961, in Laconia, the son of Robert J. and Janet A. Cochrane. He was educated in the Laconia school system and began his construction career with Alden & Co. in Stoneham, Massachusetts. He returned to Laconia and worked at Aavid Engineering for a number of years. For the past 25 years he was employed by Aubuchon Hardware in Concord, most recently as paint specialist.

